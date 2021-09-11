High school volleyball: Benton splits four matches in Calvary Baptist tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers went 2-2 in the Calvary Baptist Never Forget Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers (3-4) defeated Many 25-15, 25-16 and Ouachita Parish 25-8, 25-13. They lost to Calvary Baptist 25-19, 25-17 and Byrd 25-21, 25-14.

Tournament matches are best-of-three sets.

Abby Schroeder had five assists, four kills, one ace and one block against Many.

Kaitlyn Masters had nine assists, one kill and one dig. Daly Nagot had five kills, two aces and one dig.

Erin Martin had four digs, two aces, two blocks and one kill. Tatum Waites had five digs. Macie Nance had three kills and one dig.

Allie Maranto had four kills. Hannah Eason had one kill and Evan McConnell one block.

Schroeder had five aces, two kills and six assists against Ouachita Parish. Nagot had five aces and three kills.

Waites had eight aces. Martin had five kills and one block.

Masters had five assists and one ace. Lauryn Posey had two kills, two assists and one block. Maranto had one dig and one ace.

McConnell had one kill and Abby Hine one assist.

Nagot had six kills, four digs and three blocks against Calvary Baptist. Schroeder had seven assists, two kills, two blocks and one dig.

Martin had three blocks, two digs, two kills and one ace. Masters had two kills, two assists and two digs.

Waites had five digs. Maranto had one kill, one dig and one block. Posey had one dig and one block. Nance had two kills.

Nagot had three kills, three digs, one ace and one block against Byrd. Schroeder had six assists, three aces, one block and one kill.

Waites had three digs and two aces. Martin had two kills and one block. Masters had two assists and one block.

Eason and Hine had one kill each. Maranto had one ace.

Elsewhere, Airline lost four matches against some tough competition in the Dutchtown Tournament. The Lady Vikings (5-4) fell to Assumption, Dominican, Dunham and Destrehan.

Dominican is the defending Division I state champion.

Destrehan reached the second round of the Division I playoffs last year. Assumption was the sixth seed in the Division II playoffs but had to forfeit their first-round match. Dunham reached the second round of the Division IV playoffs.