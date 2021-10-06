High school volleyball: Benton tops Airline in three close sets; Haughton gets district win

High school volleyball: Benton tops Airline in three close sets; Haughton gets...

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated the Airline Lady Vikings in straight sets in a District 1-I match Tuesday night at Benton.

It was Benton’s first victory over Airline in the program’s history. The Lady Tigers were 0-3 against the Lady Vikings the last two seasons. The teams did not play each other in 2018, Benton’s inaugural season.

All three sets were close Tuesday. Benton won 25-22, 25-19, 25-23.

Evan McConnell and Erin Martin led the Lady Tigers in kills with five each. Martin also had two digs.

Daly Nagot had four kills, three digs and two blocks. Abby Schroeder had a team-high 10 assists along with three kills and one ace.

Celeste Malmay had four kills.

Allie Maranto had five digs, three kills and a team-high three aces.

Kaitlyn Masters had five assists, four digs, one kill and one ace. Tatum Waites had three digs, one kill and one ace.

Macie Nance had one kill and one dig.

Benton improved to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in district. Airline dropped to 7-9 and 3-3.

Benton hosts Loyola Thursday. Airline visits West Monroe.

Elsewhere Tuesday, the Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Booker T. Washington in straight sets in a District 1-II match at BTW.

Haughton improved to 7-14 overall and 7-2 in district. Caddo Magnet (8-1) leads the district by a half-game over West Ouachita (7-1).

Haughton hosts Huntington in a district match Thursday.

The Parkway Lady Panthers split four matches in the West Monroe tournament last weekend, defeating West Ouachita and Westlake and losing to West Monroe and Loyola.

Parkway (8-10) visits Many Thursday.

— Featured photo by Jeff Thomas