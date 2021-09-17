High school volleyball: Benton tops Loyola in five sets; Parkway overcomes Many

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated Loyola College Prep on Thursday in five sets in a non-district match at Loyola.

The first two sets were both decided by two points. Loyola won the first 25-23 and Benton won the second by the same score.

The Lady Tigers dominated the third set 25-11. But the Lady Flyers rebounded in the fourth, taking it 25-18 to even the match at two sets apiece.

Benton then won the decisive fifth 15-11.

Daly Nagot led the Lady Tigers in kills with nine. She also had eight digs, four aces and two blocks.

Abby Schroeder and Kaitlyn Masters scored in every category.

Schroeder had 17 assists, six kills, three aces, two blocks and one dig. Masters had 15 assists, four kills, three digs, one ace and one block.

Allie Maranto had a team-high eight aces along with six kills and seven digs. Tatum Waites had eight digs and one kill.

Macie Nance had three kills and Hannah Eason one.

Benton (5-4) is scheduled to resume District 1-I play Monday against Southwood at home. Loyola fell to 5-5.

Elsewhere, the Airline Lady Vikings fell to Ruston 25-15, 25-12, 25-14 on the road. Both teams are in District 1-I but it wasn’t a designated district match. Ruston improved to 8-6.

Airline (5-6) resumes district play Tuesday at defending champion Natchitoches Central.

In a non-district match Wednesday, Parkway defeated Many in a five-set thriller at Parkway.

The Lady Panthers lost the first set 25-23 then won the second 25-19 and third 26-24. The Lady Tigers extended the match with a 25-18 victory in the fourth. But Parkway pulled out the match in the fifth, 17-15.

Parkway (3-3) is scheduled to resume District 1-I play Tuesday at home against Ruston.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.