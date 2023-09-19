High school volleyball: Benton wins district opener; Airline reaches 10-win mark

The Benton Lady Tigers opened District 1-I play Tuesday with a victory over Southwood and the Airline Lady Vikings reached the 10-win mark with a non-district victory over North Caddo.

In other District 1-I matches, the Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Captain Shreve at Haughton and the Parkway Lady Panthers lost to defending champion Byrd at Parkway. Both matches went four sets.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs won the first set 25-19 and lost the second 26-24. Shreve won the next two 25-15, 25-25.

Jordan Beam had five aces and three kills. Haylee Crowder had 14 digs.

Ella Vickers had seven assists, three aces and one block.

Kinsley Brotherton had four kills. Maddie Polk had three kills, two aces and one block.

Shaniya Perkins had two blocks and one kill.

Haughton (6-5, 0-2) visits Byrd (5-3, 2-0) Tuesday. Captain Shreve improved to 10-7 overall and 1-1 in district.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings improved to 10-2 with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-13 victory over North Caddo.

Airline also defeated Red River in straight sets Monday. The Lady Vikings host Southwood Thursday.

At Southwood, Benton dominated 25-6, 25-5, 25-7.

The Lady Tigers (9-3) host Captain Shreve Wednesday.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers lost the first two sets 25-11 and 25-17 then won the third 25-23. The Lady Jackets took the fourth 25-16.

Parkway defeated North Caddo in straight sets Monday.

The Lady Panthers (5-9) visit Benton Thursday.

NOTE: Match statistics provided by coaches.