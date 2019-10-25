High school volleyball: Benton wins for first time in new gym; Airline downs Haughton

The Benton Lady Tigers won for the first time in the gym at the new high school Thursday.

Benton defeated Mansfield 25-5, 25-13, 25-21 in a non-district match.

In another non-district match, the Airline Lady Vikings reached the 20-win mark for the third straight year, defeating District 1-II champ Haughton in four sets at Haughton.

Airline won the first set 25-11 and Haughton took the second 26-24. The Lady Vikings won the next two 25-11 and 25-19.

At Benton, Gracyn Badali led the Lady Tigers with 11 kills and seven aces. Kaitlyn Masters had five aces.

Ashanti Gavin had three kills and Abbie Rutledge two. Hannah Eason had two aces.

Benton, a second-year program, improved to 5-13.

At Haughton, Airline’s Gabby Patronis had a double-double with 12 aces and 10 kills. She also had three assists, six digs and one block.

Tori Ligman had 19 digs and three aces. Ariana Wilkinson had 14 assists along with four aces, three kills and three digs.

Jackie Deville had four aces, three kills, two blocks and two dogs.

Airline improved to 20-13.

Jaycie Keith led Haughton in kills with seven. She also had two digs.

Arielle Emanuel had a team-high 13 digs. She also had two kills and one ace.

Mia McWilliams had another good all-around match with a team-high 15 assists, six digs, four kills and two aces.

Taralyn Sweeney had four kills and Brooklynn Bockhaus three.

Catherine Hudson had six digs, two kills and one block. Averi Phillips had six assists, two digs and one ace.

Sierra Lingo had nine assists and one ace.

Haughton dropped to 12-13.

Airline completed the season sweep and is 12-0 all-time against Haughton.

