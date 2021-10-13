High school volleyball: Benton wins third straight match

The Benton Lady Tigers won their third match in a row Tuesday, defeating Captain Shreve in four sets at Shreve.

Benton pulled out a 27-25 victory in the first set. Shreve evened the match with a 25-18 win in the second. The Tigers dominated the third set 25-9 before clinching the District 1-5A victory in the fourth 25-14.

Benton improved to 10-7 overall and 4-4 in district.

Erin Martin had 10 kills, six digs, three blocks and one ace.

Abby Schroeder had 16 assists, six aces, four digs, three kills and one block.

Kaitlyn Masters had nine assists, nine digs, two aces and one kill. Daly Nagot had eight kills, three digs and two blocks.

Allie Maranto had five kills, three digs and one block. Evan McConnell had three kills, two digs, two blocks and one assist.

Celeste Malmay had four kills. Tatum Waites had two digs and one ace.

In other District 1-I matches Tuesday, Airline lost to Byrd in four sets at Byrd and Parkway fell to Natchitoches Central in three sets at Parkway.

Airline dropped to 7-11 overall and 3-5 in district. The Lady Vikings are scheduled to host Northwood on Thursday.

Parkway fell to 8-13 and 2-5. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Haughton on Thursday.