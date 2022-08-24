High school volleyball: District 1-I has new look; Bossier Parish Jamboree set for Saturday

High school volleyball: District 1-I has new look; Bossier Parish Jamboree set...

Bossier Parish Jamboree

Saturday

At Airline

Varsity

9 a.m., Airline vs. Benton

9:45 a.m., Parkway vs. Haughton

10:30 a.m., Benton vs. Parkway

11:15 a.m., Airline vs. Haughton

Noon, Airline vs. Parkway

(All games in main gym)

Junior Varsity

9 a.m., Haughton vs. Parkway

9:45 a.m., Airline vs. Benton

10:30 a.m., Airline vs. Haughton

11:15 a.m., Parkway vs. Benton

Noon, Haughton vs. Benton

(All games in auxiliary gym)

—



District 1, Division 1 volleyball has a new look this season.

For the first time, the district is comprised of teams from only Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Haughton has moved up after winning five straight District 1-II championships. Ruston, Natchitoches Central and West Monroe, which finished 1-2-3 last season, are now in District 2 along with fellow former District 1 members Alexandria and Pineville.

The new-look district has seven teams — Airline, Benton, Haughton, Parkway, Byrd, Captain Shreve and Southwood. Ruston, Natchitoches Central, West Monroe, Alexandria and Pineville now comprise District 2.

The new district has a couple of advantages. It cuts down on some travel, although some parish teams have games scheduled against District 2 teams.

It also allows for a home-and-home district schedule instead of just one game against each team. Teams are still able to fill out their schedules with tournaments.

The race for the district title looks wide open.

Byrd had the best record of any of the seven teams last season, going 21-9.

Benton went 15-15 and made the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Lady Tigers have a new head coach for their fifth varsity season. Sondra Adams, who was the head coach at Huntington the last two seasons, replaces Tracey Rambin.

Adams expects Abby Schroeder, Erin Martin and Emma Rutledge to be team leaders. Schroeder and Martin were honorable mention All-District last season.

Airline went 13-19 las season and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Head Coach Regina Digilormo said four seniors will lead the team — setter Kylie Authement, outside/opposite hitter Catherine Jurkovich, and middle blockers Jacqueline Clem and Emily Younger.

Clem was second-team All-District at right-side hitter last season.

Libero Sicily Fontaine returns for her third varsity season.

“The team chose the word POWER as their core covenant this season,” Digilormo said in an e-mail message. “Our varsity team will be an athletic group that will strive to demonstrate the “Power of WE” on the court. I am looking forward to every player demonstrating how reliable they are to their teammates by competing with persistence, optimism, willingness and energy this season.”

Haughton is coming off a 12-19 season which included an early two-week stretch played without any varsity players because of COVID-19. The Lady Bucs lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Four starters return led by second-team All-District selection Sara White. Also back are senior Ariana Mathews and juniors Haylee Crowder and Ella Vickers.

Crowder was honorable mention All-District last season.

Head Coach Justin Ginn said several sophomores got valuable experience when the varsity players were forced to sit out.

“Making the move to Division 1 is going to present new challenges for us, but I think we’ve got a good core group of returning players who are up for those challenges,” he said in an e-mail message.

He expects White to be a force in the middle. Mathews has moved into a setter role.

“I think she is going to thrive in that role,” Ginn said.

Crowder is back at libero and Vickers returns at setter. Ginn also expects Vickers to contribute on the front row.

Parkway went 13-23 last season. Evalyn Dang, a first-team All-District right-side hitter, leads the veteran players.

Mackynzie Eason was an honorable mention All-District selection last season.