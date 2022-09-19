High school volleyball: Haughton, Airline fall in Monday matches

Haughton and Airline dropped matches Monday night.
In a District 1-I match, the Lady Bucs fell to Byrd 25-14, 25-14, 25-22 at Haughton.
The Lady Jackets moved into a three-way tie for first in the district with Airline and Benton at 2-0.
Haughton’s Sara White had seven kills and a block. Ella Vickers had four kills and four assists.
Kinsley Brotherton had three aces and a kill. Haylee Crowder had seven digs and two aces. Ariana Mathews had five assists and an ace.
Haughton visits Captain Shreve Tuesday.
In a non-district match, Airline lost to Calvary Baptist 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 at Airline.
The Lady Vikings had leads of 19-14 and 22-19 in the first set. Airline rallied from deficits of 22-13 and 24-18 in the second.
Calvary (12-3) extended its winning streak to seven.
The Lady Vikings (8-5) resume district play Thursday at Southwood.
Benton continues district play Tuesday at home against Southwood. Parkway visits Byrd.