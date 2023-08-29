High school volleyball: Haughton, Airline improve to 2-0; Parkway wins opener

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers posted home victories Tuesday night.

Haughton defeated West Monroe 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 26-24. Airline routed Loyola College Prep 25-7, 25-11, 25-10.

Haughton and Airline both improved to 2-0.

Parkway defeated Alexandria three sets to one, according to MaxPreps.com, in its season opener.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs got off to a slow start. They trailed 14-7 and 22-16 in the first set.

But Haughton fought back and got within 24-23. But West Monroe won the set on a service error.

The Lady Bucs got off to an early lead in the second set but the Lady Rebels rallied and we’re on the verge of taking a two sets to none lead.

But Haughton saved two set points then won the next two to even the match. The momentum carried over into the third set, and the Lady Bucs pulled out a thriller in the fourth.

The victory was a team efforts with seven Lady Bucs having two or more kills.

Jordan Beam and Maddie Polk had six each. Beam also had six axes, and Polk had four blocks.

Ella Vickers led the team in assists with 15. She also had five axes and three kills. Haylee Crowder had 11 digs.

Laila Clinton had five kills and three assists. Jessie Richmond had three kills and two aces.

Lexi Coulson had four aces and two assists. Shaniya Perkins had two kills, two aces and one block.

Kinsley Brotherton had three kills and three digs.

The game was the season opener for West Monroe.

Haughton returns to action Wednesday at Magnolia School of Excellence.

At Airline, Alex Knowles had 12 assists, eight digs, two aces and one kill.

Sicily Fontaine had seven digs and six aces. Ja’Niyah Boudreaux had four kills and one ace.

Airline visits Many Thursday.

NOTE: Match statistics are provided by coaches. This report will be updated if more information is received.