High school volleyball: Haughton, Airline, Parkway pick up wins

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers picked up victories in high school volleyball action Monday and Tuesday.

After losing the first set 25-15 against Byrd at home Monday, Haughton evened the match with a tense 28-26 victory in the second. The Lady Bucs then took the next two 25-20, 25-22 to earn the non-district victory.

Airline hit I-49 for a District 1-I match against Alexandria on Tuesday. The Lady Vikings had a nice ride home after a dominant 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 victory.

At Haughton, Arielle Emmanuel had 11 aces, seven kills and three digs. Mia McWilliams had 14 assists, four aces, two kills and two digs.

Adrienne Vickers had eight kills and one block. Sierra Lingo had 11 digs, three aces and one kill.

Averi Phillips had three aces and three assists. Catherine Hudson had one ace, three kills, one assist and seven digs. Jaycie Keith had seven kills, two assists and three digs.

Madison Trujillo had two aces, two blocks, five assists and two digs. Taralyn Sweeney had four kills and two blocks.

Haughton (1-2) visits Parkway in a non-district match Wednesday. The Lady Panthers (2-1) won their second match in a row Monday, defeating Huntington 25-11, 25-7, 25-9 at home.

At Alexandria, Airline’s Gabby Patronis had four aces, four kills, two assists and five digs. Elizabeth Gatti had 11 assists, four kills and one dig.

Jacqueline Deville had two aces, four kills, one block and one dig.

Airline (6-1, 2-0) hosts Caddo Magnet in a non-district match Thursday.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.

