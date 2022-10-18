High school volleyball: Haughton, Airline win

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Airline Lady Vikings won matches Monday.

Haughton defeated Northwood 25-20, 25-16, 25-19 in a non-district match at Haughton.

Airline downed Parkway 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 in a District 1-I match at Parkway.

At Haughton, Sara White had 13 kills and two blocks.

Kinsley Brotherton had six kills and Aniya Hill had four. Ella Vickers had 10 assists, three kills and a block.

Ariana Mathews had 13 assists. Maddie Polk had two kills and three blocks.

Haughton visits Captain Shreve in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

At Parkway, Airline improved to 15-16 overall and 7-1 in district. The Lady Vikings host Southwood Tuesday.

In another District 1-I match, Benton hosts Parkway.