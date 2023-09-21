High school volleyball: Haughton, Benton drop district matches

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers both lost District 1-I matches Wednesday.

Haughton fell to defending champion Byrd 25-18, 25-17, 25-18 at Byrd and Benton fell to Captain Shreve 25-11, 25-23, 25-16 at Benton.

At Byrd, Haughton’s Ella Vickers had six assists, five digs and three kills.

Maddie Polk had four kills and a block. Laila Clinton had six assists, three kills and two blocks.

Haylee Crowder had nine digs. Shaniya Perkins had three kills and a block.

Jordan Beam had three kills. Kinsley Brotherton had two kills and a block.

Haughton (6-6, 0-3) is scheduled to play in the Calvary Baptist tournament. Byrd improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in district.

Benton (9-4, 1-1) hosts Parkway Thursday. Captain Shreve improved to 11-7 overall and 2-1 in district.

NOTE: Match statistics provided by coaches.