High school volleyball: Haughton, Benton earn playoff berths

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers have earned state playoff berths, and both are headed to the New Orleans area for first-round matches.

Haughton (12-17), the No. 21 seed, travels to Harvey to face No. 12 Helen Cox (17-5) in Division II at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Benton (15-14), the No. 32 seed, visits No. 1 Dominican (41-2) in Division I. Dominican is located in New Orleans.

The same teams faced off in the first round last year.

Benton, which is in the program’s fourth season, lost to Dominican in straight sets. Dominican, the No. 1 seed, went on to win the state championship, its first.

Haughton, in its seventh season, has made the playoffs five straight years. The Lady Bucs hosted a first-round match and won one for the first time last season, defeating Helen Cox 17-15 in the fifth set.

First-round matches must be played by Thursday.