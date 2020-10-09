High school volleyball: Haughton, Benton win

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers posted victories Thursday night.

Haughton remained undefeated in District 1-II with a three sets to one victory over Caddo Magnet at Magnet.

The Lady Bucs lost the first set 25-15 then swept the next three 25-16, 25-23, 25-10.

The first-set loss ended Haughton’s streak of 16 straight district matches without losing a set. But the Lady Bucs (6-6, 5-0) extended their district winning streak to 27.

Benton defeated Evangel 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21 in a non-district match at Benton. The Lady Tigers improved to 6-4.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to defending champion Ruston 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 at Airline. The Lady Vikings, which had a four-match winning streak snapped, dropped to 7-4 overall.

Ruston and Airline are both in District 1-I but Thursday’s match wasn’t a designated district one. The Lady Bearcats improved to 8-0.

At Magnet, Adrienne Vickers led the Lady Bucs in kills with 14. She also had five blocks.

Mia McWilliams had a double-double with 17 assists and 10 aces. She also had four kills.

Kaely Bettisworth had four kills, six digs and two aces. Jaycie Keith had seven kills.

Sara White had two kills. Madison Trujillo had five aces.

At Benton, Abby Schroeder led the Lady Tigers in kills with seven. She also had two aces.

Macie Nance had four kills and one block. Kaitlyn Masters had a team-high five aces.

Daly Nagot had three aces and two digs. Erin Martin had four digs, two aces, two kills and one block. Taylor Walker had two aces and one dig.

Tatum Waites had two digs and one ace. Emma Hoffman, Danielle Colemon and Andie Taylor had two kills apiece.