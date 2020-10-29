High school volleyball: Haughton clinches fourth straight district title

The Haughton Lady Bucs clinched their fourth straight District 1-II championship Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of West Ouachita in West Monroe.

Haughton improved to 8-0 in the district. The Lady Bucs lead Caddo Magnet and Northwood by three matches in the loss column with two to play.

Haughton, which has won 30 straight district matches, improved to 9-7 overall.

Both matches against West Ouachita went four sets. Haughton won the first 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-20 and the second 15-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-11.

Adrienne Vickers led the Lady Bucs in kills in Game 1 with 16. She also had four blocks and two aces.

Mia McWilliams had 17 assists along with eight aces, six kills and one dig.

Madison Trujillo had 11 assists, three aces, one dig and one kill.

Jaycie Keith had five kills, two digs and one ace.

Averi Phillips had eight digs and one kill. Ariana Mathews had six digs, two aces and one kill.

Sara White had four kills and one block.

Vickers again led the team in kills in Game 2 with 13. She added three blocks.

McWilliams had 19 assists, four kills, three aces and one block.

Keith had nine kills and White eight. Keith also had one dig and one assist. White added two aces.

Trujillo had 10 assists and three aces. Mathews had three kills and two digs. Phillips had three digs.

Briley Leblanc had one dig.