High school volleyball: Haughton closes regular season with victory; Parkway wins

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers won matches Wednesday.

Haughton closed the regular season with a four-set victory over Loyola College Prep at home. After losing the first set 25-12, the Lady Bucs won the next three 25-9, 25-11, 25-20.

Haughton, the District 1-II champion, finished the regular season 14-14. The Lady Bucs will likely be on the road in the first round of the Division II playoffs.

In its final home game, Parkway defeated North Caddo 25-16, 25-17, 25-7. The Lady Panthers (19-12) head into this weekend’s Dunham tournament with a possible Division I playoff berth on the line.

Pairings will be announced Monday.

At Haughton, Arielle Emanuel led Haughton with 15 kills. She also had seven digs, three aces and one block.

Mia McWilliams had a team-high 23 assists. She also had seven kills, three aces and three digs.

Sierra Lingo had a team-high 12 digs plus five aces and one assist.

Averi Phillips had 14 assists along with six aces and two digs. Taralyn Sweeney had eight kills and one dig.

Catherine Hudson had 10 digs, six kills, one ace and one block. Adrienne Vickers had four kills and one assist.

Brooklynn Bockhaus had two kills and one block. Reagan Jorstad had three kills and one ace.

Takaiyah Sweeney had one kill and one dig. Abigail Pruett had one kill.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.