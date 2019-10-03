High school volleyball: Haughton completes first half of district play unbeaten

Defending champion Haughton completed the first half of District 1-II play undefeated with a 25-6, 25-10, 25-8 rout of Huntington Wednesday at Huntington.

The Lady Bucs improved to 7-10 overall and 5-0 in district.

Advertisement

Mia McWilliams had another outstanding all-around performance with 12 assists, six aces and two kills.

Jaycie Keith and Ari Emanuel led the team in kills with seven and six, respectively. Emanuel also had five aces.

Brooklynn Bockhaus had a team-high eight aces. Sierra Lingo had seven aces and three digs.

Averi Phillips had eight assists and two aces.

Catherine Hudson had four aces and four kills. Reagan Jorstad had three kills, and Taralyn Sweeney had two.

Elsewhere, Airline (13-9) returns to action Thursday. The Lady Vikings visit Many (12-4). Airline will be trying to avenge a four-set loss to the Lady Tigers on Sept. 19 at Airline.

Benton (2-6) visits Loyola College Prep in another non-district match