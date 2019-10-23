High school volleyball: Haughton continues domination of District 1-II; Parkway gets win

The Haughton Lady Bucs wrapped up the outright District 1-II championship with a dominating victory over the Huntington Lady Raiders on Tuesday at Haughton.

The Lady Bucs allowed just 23 points in the 25-8, 25-8, 25-7 victory.

Haughton improved to 11-12 overall and 9-0 in district. The Lady Bucs close district play Wednesday at Booker T. Washington.

Haughton has won 27 sets in district play without a loss. The Lady Bucs can complete a 30-0 run with a straight sets win over BTW. They gave up just 26 points against the Lady Lions in the first round of district play.

At No. 21 in the Division II power rankings, Haughton will likely be on the road in the first round of the playoffs. The Lady Bucs have four regular-season matches left to improve their position. The top 16 teams in the final rankings are at home in the first round.

Mia McWilliams had a whopping 24 aces against Huntington. She also had 13 assists.

Arielle Emanuel had six aces and five kills. Averi Phillips had eight assists.

Jaycie Keith had six kills. Reagan Jorstad had three aces.

Catherine Hudson had three kills. Taralyn Sweeney and Brooklynn Bockhaus had two each.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Benton lost to Byrd 25-20, 25-22, 25-11 in a District 1-I match at Benton. The Lady Tigers, a second-year program, dropped to 4-13.

Parkway defeated Alexandria 25-20, 25-13, 25-7 on Monday at home.

The Lady Panthers improved to 17-10. At No. 35 in the latest power rankings, Parkway needs to move up at least three spots to make the playoffs in the program’s third season.

The Lady Panthers host Loyola College Prep Thursday. After matches against West Monroe and North Caddo, Parkway closes the regular season in the Dunham tournament Nov. 1 and 2.