High school volleyball: Haughton downs Neville in district match

The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Neville in straight sets in a District 1-II match Tuesday night at Haughton.

Haughton won 25-22, 25-17, 25-17. Neville, a new member of the district, dropped to 5-7 and 4-3.

Averi Phillips had seven aces and eight assists. Sara White had five kills and three blocks.

Brooklynn Bockhaus had four kills. Kaely Bettisworth had three aces and six digs.

Haylee Crowder had three aces and a kill.

Haughton (5-13, 5-2) hosts Ouachita Parish, another new district member, Thursday.

The Lady Bucs trail West Ouachita (6-6, 6-1) by one match in the district standings. West Ouachita fell to Caddo Magnet in straight sets Tuesday.

In a District 1-I match, Benton fell to leader Ruston 25-10, 25-9, 25-23 in Ruston. The Lady Bearcats improved to 14-8 and 5-0.

Benton (6-6, 2-4) visits Calvary Baptist in a non-district match Thursday.