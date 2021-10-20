High school volleyball: Haughton downs Northwood, hosts West Ouachita in key district match Wednesday

The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Northwood in straight sets in a District 1-II match Tuesday at Northwood.

Haughton (9-16, 9-2) hosts West Ouachita (9-10, 9-1) in a big district match Wednesday. If the Lady Bucs win and defeat Caddo Magnet on Oct. 26, they will earn a share of their fifth straight district championship.

West Ouachita defeated Haughton in four sets on Sept. 21 in the first half of district play.

In District 1-I matches Tuesday, Airline fell to district leader Ruston 25-21, 25-17, 25-12 at Airline, and Benton lost to Byrd 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 at Benton.

At Northwood, Averi Phillips had 15 aces, nine assists and three kills.

Brooklynn Bockhaus had 10 kills. Haylee Crowder had nine digs.

Sara White had three kills and three digs. Kaely Bettisworth had four kills and four aces.

Ariana Mathews had three aces and two kills. Ella Vickers had four assists and two kills.

At Benton, Daly Nagot had seven kills, seven digs and two blocks. Erin Martin had six kills, four digs, two aces and one block.

Kaitlyn Masters had 11 assists, six digs and two aces. Abby Schroeder had four kills, four assists and two aces.

Tatum Waites had five digs. Celeste Malmay had two kills, one dig and one block.

Allie Maranto had two kills and one dig. Abby Hine had three aces. Evan McConnell had one assist.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings dropped to 8-16 overall and 3-6 in district. Ruston (24-9, 8-0) extended its winning streak to 14.

In a non-district match Monday, Parkway fell to Loyola in four sets at Loyola. The Lady Panthers dropped to 9-18.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.