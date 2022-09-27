High school volleyball: Haughton edges Parkway for first District 1-I victory; Airline falls to Byrd in heartbreaker

The Haughton Lady Bucs won their first District 1, Division I match Monday, defeating the Parkway Lady Panthers in a five-set thriller at Haughton.

Elsewhere, the Airline Lady Vikings lost a five-set heartbreaker to the Byrd Lady Jackets in a battle for the district lead at Byrd.

At Haughton, Parkway won the first set 25-19. Haughton won the second by the same score.

The Lady Panthers won the third set 25-23 to take a two sets to one lead. But the Lady Bucs rallied again, winning the fourth 25-19 to force a decisive fifth.

Haughton dominated the final set, winning 15-5.

Sara White led the Lady Bucs in kills with 10, aces with five and blocks with four.

Ariana Mathews had 22 assists. Haylee Crowder had 15 digs and three aces.

Ella Vickers had seven kills, six assists and two aces. Kinsley Brotherton and Kaylee Ogletree had five kills each.

Haughton moved up to Division I this season after winning five straight District I-II titles. The Lady Bucs, who improved to 1-4 in district, visit Southwood in another district match Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Parkway, which dropped to 1-3 in district, hosts Neville in a non-district match Wednesday. The Lady Panthers resume district play Thursday at home against Captain Shreve.

At Byrd, Airline dropped the first set 25-15 then dominated the second 25-13. The Lady Vikings went up two sets to one with a 25-20 victory in the third.

Airline rallied from a 19-12 deficit in the fourth, scoring four straight to cut the lead to 19-16. The Lady Jackets went up 22-17 but the Lady Vikings won three straight points to get within two.

Byrd won three of the next four points to take the set 25-21 and even the match.

Airline took a 3-0 lead in the fifth before Byrd rallied to tie. Leading 9-8, the Lady Vikings went on a 3-0 run. The Lady Jackets rallied to tie it at 12. It was tied again at 13.

Airline then had match points at 14-13, 15-14 and 16-15 but couldn’t convert. Byrd closed out the match on its first match point, taking the set 18-16.

Airline dropped to 10-11 overall and 3-1 in district. Byrd, which has won eight straight, improved to 11-7 and 4-0.

Airline returns to action Monday with a non-district home match against Many.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.