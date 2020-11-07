High school volleyball: Haughton falls to No. 4 seed in second round

The curtain came down on the COVID-19 altered 2020 season in Bossier Parish Saturday.

The Haughton Lady Bucs, seeded No. 13, fell to No. 4 Vandebilt Catholic 25-13, 25-16, 25-10 in the second round of the Division II playoffs in Houma.

Haughton, which won its fourth straight District 1-II championship this season, finished 12-8. Vandebilt Catholic (14-9) will face No. 5 Ben Franklin in the quarterfinals.

Haughton won a playoff match for the first time in the program’s six-year history on Thursday, defeating Helen Cox in five sets. It was also the first home playoff match in school history.