High school volleyball: Haughton falls to West Monroe in five-set thriller

The Haughton Lady Bucs lost a five-set thriller to West Monroe in non-district play Monday night at Haughton.

The Lady Bucs won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-14. West Monroe took the next two 25-19 and 25-14 to even the match. The Lady Rebels then won the decisive fifth 15-12.

Haughton dropped to 2-5 overall. West Monroe improved to 7-1 with its seventh straight victory.

The Lady Rebels are 3-0 against Bossier Parish teams. Haughton is the only team to take two sets off them. Airline lost in four on Sept. 15 and Benton fell in three on Sept. 22.

Haughton’s Averi Phillips had 17 digs, three kills and two aces. Mia McWilliams had 16 assists, seven aces and four kills.

Adrienne Vickers had nine kills and a block. Kaely Bettisworth had seven kills, six digs, one block and two aces.

Ariana Mathews had six kills and three aces. Sara White had three kills.

Madison Trujillo had nine assists and two aces.

Haughton (1-0 district) is scheduled to resume District 1-II play Tuesday at Northwood (3-5, 0-1).

Benton and Parkway are scheduled to play home District 1-I matches Tuesday.

Benton (3-2, 2-2) faces defending champion Ruston (3-0, 1-0), and Parkway (3-5, 1-2) takes on Alexandria (1-5, 0-3).