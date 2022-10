The Haughton Lady Bucs closed out their season with a three-set District 1-I victory over Southwood Thursday night at Haughton.

Haughton won 25-12, 25-15, 25-17. The Lady Bucs finished their first season in Division I 7-18 overall and 4-8 in district.

Sara White had 11 kills. Ariana Mathews had 13 assists, four aces and three kills.

Kaylee Ogletree had five kills. Keely Martin had four aces and a kill.

Ella Vickers had 10 assists, two aces and two kills.