High school volleyball: Haughton grabs share of District 1-II lead; Airline downs Shreve

The Haughton Lady Bucs grabbed a share of the District 1-II lead with a five-set victory over Caddo Magnet Tuesday night at Magnet.

After losing the first set 25-17, Haughton evened the match with a 25-22 victory in the second. The Lady Mustangs dominated the third set 25-11.

But the Lady Bucs rallied, winning the fourth set 25-15 and the decisive fifth 15-5.

Haughton improved to 11-17 overall and 11-2 in district. Caddo Magnet dropped to 13-12 and 11-2 with both district losses to the Lady Bucs.

Haughton, Magnet and West Ouachita (12-11, 11-2) are all tied for first.

If the Lady Bucs win their final district and regular-season match at Neville on Thursday, they will be assured of a share of their fifth straight district title.

The winner of the regular-season finale between Magnet and West Ouachita will also share the title.

Haughton’s Averi Phillips had a strong all-around match with 16 assists, four aces, four digs and two kills.

Brooklynn Bockhaus led the team in kills with 11 and also had a block.

Kaely Bettisworth had seven digs, six kills and two aces. Ariana Mathews had six aces and five kills.

Sara White had four kills, three blocks and two aces. Haylee Crowder had nine digs. Ella Vickers had 11 assists and three kills.

Also Tuesday. Airline won its second match in as many days, defeating Captain Shreve 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 27-25 at Airline.

The Lady Vikings defeated Haughton 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 in a non-district match Monday at Airline.

Airline improved to 10-17 overall and completed district play 4-5. The Lady Vikings close the regular season Friday and Saturday in the Dunham tournament.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Airline is No. 37 in the Division I power rankings. The top 32 teams in the final rankings make the playoffs.

Benton (13-11) is No. 32 in the Division I rankings. The Lady Tigers dropped a five-set decision to West Ouachita in West Monroe Monday. They are also scheduled to close the regular season in the Dunham tournament.

Parkway fell to West Monroe in four sets in a District 1-I game Tuesday. The Lady Panthers dropped to 12-19 overall and completed district play 4-6.

Parkway, which is also playing in the Dunham tournament, is No. 39 in the Division I power rankings.