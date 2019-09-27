High school volleyball: Haughton improves to 3-0 in district with victory over Northwood

The Haughton Lady Bucs remained undefeated in District 1-II with a 25-14, 25-21, 25-15 victory over the Northwood Lady Falcons on Tuesday at Haughton.

Haughton improved to 5-6 overall and 3-0 in district.

Mia McWilliams had an outstanding all-around match with 13 assists, eight aces, six kills and three digs. She leads the team in aces (61) and assists (125).

Arielle Emanuel led the Lady Bucs with 10 kills. She also had three digs. She leads the team in kills with 75.

Averi Phillips had 13 assists and five aces. Catherine Hudson had four kills and four digs. Reagan Jorstad had three digs and two aces.

Jaycie Keith had three digs. Taralyn Sweeney had five kills.

Sierra Lingo had seven digs. She leads the team with 85.

Haughton continues district play Tuesday at Caddo Magnet (6-5, 3-0).

