High school volleyball: Haughton keeps district title hopes alive with victory over West Ouachita

High school volleyball: Haughton keeps district title hopes alive with victory over...

The Haughton Lady Bucs kept their hopes for a fifth straight District 1-II championship alive with a straight sets victory over West Ouachita Wednesday night at Haughton.

The Lady Bucs won 25-18, 25-21, 25-17, avenging a four-set loss to the Lady Chiefs on Sept. 21.

Haughton improved to 10-16 overall and 10-2 in district. West Ouachita dropped to 9-11 and 9-2. Caddo Magnet (12-10, 10-1) leads the district.

Haughton visits Magnet Tuesday. The Lady Bucs close out the district and regular season at Neville Oct. 28.

West Ouachita closes the regular season Oct. 28 against Magnet at home.

The Lady Bucs’ victory Wednesday was a team effort.

Averi Phillips had 11 assists, five digs, four aces, three kills and a block.

Kaely Bettisworth had 14 digs, four aces and four kills. Sara White had eight kills, one ace and one block.

Brooklynn Bockhaus had seven kills and two blocks. Katelynn Boldt had five digs, four assists and two aces.

Ella Vickers had seven assists and two kills. Haylee Crowder had eight digs. Ariana Mathews had three digs, two aces and one kill.

Before facing Magnet, Haughton visits Airline on Monday in its final non-district game.