High school volleyball: Haughton notches second straight district victory

The Haughton Lady Bucs won their second District 1-II match in as many days Wednesday, defeating Northwood in three sets at Haughton.

Haughton won 25-21, 25-17, 25-22.

Sara White had nine kills and six aces. Ariana Mathews had five kills and four aces.

Averi Phillips had 11 assists. Kaely Bettisworth had seven digs and four aces.

Haughton (3-7, 3-1) has been extremely short-handed the last two weeks because of COVID-19-related issues. Head Coach Justin Ginn has had only junior varsity and freshman players available.

The Lady Bucs had their 32-match district winning streak snapped during the stretch. But Ginn liked the way his young players handled the challenge.

“I’ve got a good group of freshmen who got lots of good experience,” he said in a text message.

In a District 1-I match Tuesday, the Parkway Lady Panthers fell to Byrd in four sets at Byrd.

After struggling in a 25-10 first-set loss, the Lady Panthers rallied to take the second 25-21. But the Lady Jackets won the third in a nailbiter 27-25 then took the fourth 25-15.

Parkway dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in district. Byrd improved to 9-1 and 3-0.

In Thursday’s matches, Airline (5-5) visits Ruston (7-6) and Benton (4-4) is at Loyola College Prep (5-4).