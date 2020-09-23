High school volleyball: Haughton opens defense of District 1-II title with victory

The Haughton Lady Bucs picked up where they left off last season, defeating Caddo Magnet in straight sets in a District 1-II opener Tuesday at Haughton

Haughton won 26-22, 25-12, 25-10. The Lady Bucs didn’t drop a set in 10 district matches last year in winning their third straight championship.

Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings dropped District 1-I matches at home.

Airline fell to Natchitoches Central 25-22, 25-13, 25-21. Benton lost to West Monroe 25-14, 25-22, 25-23.

At Haughton, Adrienne Vickers led the Lady Bucs in kills and aces with eight and seven, respectively. She also had one block.

Mia McWilliams had four kills, five aces and seven assists. Kaely Bettisworth had five aces, five digs and one kill.

Madison Trujillo had three aces and five assists. Averi Phillips had four kills and four digs.

Ariana Mathews had four aces.

Haughton (2-3) hosts Natchitoches Central in a non-district match Wednesday. Caddo Magnet dropped to 0-6.

At Benton, the Lady Tigers kept the pressure on the Lady Rebels in the final two sets but West Monroe prevailed.

Gracyn Badiali had four aces four kills and one block. Abby Schroeder had four aces, three kills and one block.

Daly Nagot had three digs, two kills, one block and one ace. Harlie Erickson had four digs and two aces.

Macie Nance and Andie Taylor had four kills each. Tatum Waites had three digs.

Benton (3-2, 2-2) hosts Red River in a non-district match Thursday. West Monroe improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings put together a good run in the third set after falling behind 17-10. But Natchitoches Central was able to hold on and avoid a fourth set.

Airline (3-3, 1-3) visits Byrd on Thursday. Natchitoches Central improved to 4-2 and 3-0.

Airline honored eight seniors and their families on Senior Night — Ariana Wilkinson, Allison Watson, Faith Berger, Jaci Ervin, Elizabeth Gatti, Lexi Danard, Brooklyn Vance and Alayna Lowe.