High school volleyball: Haughton opens defense of district title with victory

The Haughton Lady Bucs opened defense of their District 1-II title Thursday with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-13 victory over West Ouachita at Haughton.

Elsewhere, Airline lost to undefeated Many in four sets at home. Airline won the first set 25-10 and lost the second 25-18. The third set was tight with the Lady Tigers winning 27-25. Many (6-0) took the fourth 25-22.

Airline (10-5) is playing in the Ascension Episcopal tournament in Youngsville Saturday.

At Haughton, Mia McWilliams had her second straight double-double with 10 aces and 12 assists. She also had five digs and one kill.

Adrienne Vickers led the team in kills with 10.

Arielle Emanuel had five aces, five kills, four digs, one assist and one block.

Averi Phillips had seven assists, four aces and one dig. Catherine Hudson has two aces, two kills and two digs.

Jaycie Keith had three kills, two assists and one dig. Reagan Jorstad had six aces. Sierra Lingo had six digs. Taralyn Sweeney has three kills and one block.

Haughton visits Airline in a non-district match Monday.

