High school volleyball: Haughton picks up district victory; Parkway downs Neville

The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Caddo Magnet in four sets Thursday in a District 1-II match at Haughton.

After dropping the first set 25-23, the Lady Bucs won the next three 25-20, 25-23, 25-23.

Averi Phillips had nine aces, six assists and three kills.

Kaely Bettisworth had six aces and four kills. Brooklynn Bockhaus had six kills.

Haylee Crowder had four aces and six digs. Katelynn Boldt had seven assists and two aces. Ella Vicker had three kills.

Haughton improved to 4-8 overall and 4-2 in district.

The Parkway Lady Panthers evened their record at 4-4 with a non-district victory over Neville in Monroe on Wednesday.

Parkway won the first set 25-23. After Neville evened the match with a 25-19 victory in the second, the Lady Panthers dominated the final two sets 25-12 and 25-13.

Both Haughton and Parkway are scheduled to play in the Ruston tournament this weekend.