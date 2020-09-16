High school volleyball: Haughton picks up first win

The Haughton Lady Bucs picked up their first win of the season Wednesday, defeating the Loyola College Prep Lady Flyers in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 at Haughton.

Haughton (1-2) is scheduled to host Airline (2-1) on Thursday.

Mia McWilliams had a huge game for the Lady Bucs with 13 assists, nine aces, seven kills and three digs.

Jaycie Keith had nine kills, six digs and three aces. Averi Phillips had seven assists, four aces, three digs and one kill.

Kaely Bettiesworth has six digs, two kills and one ace. Madison Trujillo had three aces, two kills, one assist and one dig.