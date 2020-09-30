High school volleyball: Haughton rolls past Northwood

The short-handed Haughton Lady Bucs improved to 2-0 in District 1-II with a straight-sets victory over Northwood on Tuesday at Northwood.

Haughton won 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 despite missing four starters.

Mia McWilliams had another outstanding match for the Lady Bucs, who improved to 3-5 overall. She had 15 assists, six aces, four kills and two digs.

Adrienne Vickers led the team with 14 kills. She also had three aces, two digs and one block.

Aaliyah Mingo had 15 digs, two kills and one ace. Kaely Bettiesworth had seven digs, four kills and three aces.

Madison Trujillo had 12 assists along with one kill and one block.

Sara White had four kills and two blocks. Ariana Mathews had three kills, three digs and one ace. Briley LeBlanc had two digs.

Northwood dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in district.

Haughton is scheduled to host Huntington (3-3, 1-2) on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to defending district champion Ruston 25-12, 25-10, 25-10 in a District 1-I match at Benton.

The Lady Tigers (3-3, 2-3) are scheduled to host Loyola College Prep (2-4) in a non-district match Thursday.

Ruston improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in district.