High school volleyball: Haughton runs table in District 1-II again

For the third straight year, Haughton has run the table in District I-II.

The Lady Bucs finished 10-0 after defeating Northwood in four sets Friday at Northwood. It was their fourth straight district championship overall.

Haughton closed the regular season 11-7 overall. They will begin the playoffs either Wednesday or Thursday.

Haughton won the first two sets against Northwood 25-16 and 25-19. The Lady Falcons took the third 25-21. The Lady Bucs then won the fourth 25-22.

Haughton played without two of its top players because of homecoming duties Friday night. Mia McWilliams was the homecoming queen and Jaycie Keith the football sweetheart.

Adrienne Vickers led the team in kills with 10. She also had seven blocks and five aces.

Madison Trujillo had 17 assists along with three aces and two kills.

Averi Phillips and Sara White had six kills each. Phillips also had five aces and four assists.

Ariana Mathews had six digs, five aces and three kills.

Alayiah Mingo had 15 digs.

Anna Hensley had two kills and Karli Raley one.

Jiana Stewartburgess had two blocks.