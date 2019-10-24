High school volleyball: Haughton runs table in District 1-II without losing a set

The Haughton Lady Bucs completed a perfect run through District 1-II with a 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 victory over Booker T. Washington on Wednesday at BTW.

The Lady Bucs also reached their goal of going through district play without losing a set, finishing 30-0.

Haughton improved to 12-12 overall and 10-0 in district. The Lady Bucs ran the table in district play for the second year in a row and won the title for the third.

Haughton plays its fourth match in as many days when it hosts Airline at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Mia McWilliams had a double-double against BTW with 15 aces and 15 assists. She also had three kills.

Arielle Emanuel led the team in kills with seven. Catherine Hudson had five and Brooklynn Bockhaus four.

Jaycie Keith had three kills. Takaiyah Sweeney and Adrienne Vickers had two each.

Averi Phillips had four aces. Abigail Pruett and Reagan Jorstad had two each.

