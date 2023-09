The Haughton Lady Bucs suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday, falling to Northwood 25-18, 25-22, 25-23 at Haughton.

Ella Vickers had eight assists, five kills,four digs and three aces.

Maddie Polk had 10 kills and one ace. Haylee Crowder had six digs and four aces.

Laila Clinton had five assists and three kills.

Haughton (3-1) opens District 1-I play against Airline (7-2, 1-0) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Airline.