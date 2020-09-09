High school volleyball: Haughton suffers tough loss in opener

The Haughton Lady Bucs opened their season with a tough split-sets loss to the Byrd Lady Jackets on Wednesday at Byrd.

Haughton took the first set 27-25. But Byrd came back to win the next two 25-20 and 25-13.

In previous seasons, all nontournament matches have been the best-of-five sets. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no tournaments this season.

Haughton head coach Justin Ginn said best-of-three sets in nondistrict play will likely continue.

Jaycie Keith led the Lady Bucs in kills and digs with eight and five, respectively. Adrienne Vickers had six kills and four blocks.

Mia McWilliams had eight assists, four kills and two aces. Averi Phillips had eight assists and two aces.

Haughton, the defending District 1-II champion, visits defending District 1-I champion Ruston on Thursday at 5.