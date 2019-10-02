High school volleyball: Haughton takes sole possession of 1-II lead; Parkway downs Byrd

The Haughton Lady Bucs remained undefeated in District 1-II with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-25 victory over the Caddo Magnet Lady Mustangs on Tuesday at Magnet.

Haughton (6-10, 4-0) took sole possession of the district lead. Caddo Magnet (6-9, 3-1) and Northwood (7-5, 3-1) are tied for second.

Advertisement

Ari Emanuel and Catherine Hudson led the Lady Bucs in kills with eight each. They also each had sixdigs and two aces.

Brooklynn Bockhaus had seven kills and one block,

Mia McWilliams led the team in assists with 17. She also had seven digs and one kill.

Sierra Lingo was the leader in digs with 13. She also had two kills and one ace.

Averi Phillips had eight assists, four digs, one ace and one kill. Jaycie Keith had four digs, two assists and two kills,

Reagan Jorstad had a team-high seven aces to go with two digs. Taralyn Sweeney had five kills.

Haughton closes the first half of district play Wednesday at Huntington.

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Byrd 26-24, 15-25, 25-17, 25-15 on Monday at home. Parkway (11-5) avenged a five-set loss to Byrd on Sept. 17.

The Lady Panthers went 4-0 in the Many tournament Saturday, defeating Calvary Baptist, North Caddo, Evangel Christian and Leesville. Parkway won all four matches two sets to none.

Benton fell to Ruston 25-14, 25-11, 25-23 in a District 1-I match on Tuesday at Ruston. The Lady Tigers dropped to 2-6 overall and 0-4. Ruston improved to 19-3 and 4-0.

Benton visits Loyola College Prep on Thursday in non-district play.