High school volleyball: Haughton tops Benton in five sets

The Haughton Lady Bucs rallied from two sets down to defeat the Benton Lady Tigers in a District 1-I match Wednesday night at Haughton.

Benton won the first set 27-25, saving a set point, and the second 25-21. Haughton won the third 25-19.

The Lady Bucs trailed 20-15 in the fourth before rallying for a 25-23 victory.

Haughton won the fifth 15-11.

Haughton’s Ella Vickers produced in four categories. She had 29 assists, seven digs, three kills and one ace.

Maddie Polk led the team in kills with 12. She also had three blocks and three aces.

Jordan Beam came close to a double-double. She led the team in aces with 10 and also had nine kills and one block.

Haylee Crowder had a team-high 16 digs along with four aces and one assist.

Laila Clinton had six kills, six digs and two aces. Kinsley Brotherton had five kills.

Shaniya Perkins and Jessie Richmond had two kills each.

It was Haughton’s second five-set victory in as many nights. The Lady Bucs (9-9, 2-3) defeated Parkway in five Tuesday.

Benton (11-5, 2-2) hosts district leader Airline (12-6, 4-0) Thursday.

Elsewhere, Parkway suffered another tough District 1-I loss, falling to Captain Shreve in five sets at Shreve.

The Lady Panthers won the first two sets 25-23, 25-22. The Lady Gators took the next three 25-17, 25-18, 15-11.

Parkway dropped to 6-16 and 1-5. Captain Shreve improved to 14-10 and 4-1.

NOTE: Match statistics provided by coaches.