High school volleyball: Haughton tops Shreve

The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated Captain Shreve in four sets in a District 1-I match Wednesday at Shreve.

Haughton won the first set 25-15. Shreve took the second 25-20. The Lady Bucs then closed out the match with 25-20, 25-20,

Kinsley Brotherton led the Lady Bucs in kills with nine.

Ariana Mathews had 10 assists, five kills and three aces. Ella Vickers had 12 assists and five kills.

Haylee Crowder had 13 digs and three aces. Sara White had five kills, two aces and two blocks.

Haughton improved to 3-6 in district. The Lady Bucs avenged a three-set home loss to Shreve on Sept. 20.