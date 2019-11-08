High school volleyball: Haughton’s successful ends with loss to McKinley

The No. 22 seed Haughton Lady Bucs’ season came to an end with a three-set loss to No. 11 McKinley in the first round of the Division II playoffs on Thursday in Baton Rouge.

Haughton lost the first set 25-12. The second set was tight but McKinley pulled it out 25-23 and then closed the match with a 25-12 victory in the third.

Thursday’s loss won’t be what the Lady Bucs’ season is remembered for, though.

After getting off to a slow start, Haughton finished the regular season 14-14. The Lady Bucs won their third straight District 1-II championship. They didn’t lose a set in 10 district matches.

Five seniors completed their high school careers — Arielle Emanuel, Catherine Hudson, Siera Lingo, Abigail Pruett and Takaiyah Sweeney.

Emanuel had nine kills, seven digs, two aces and one block against McKinley. She finished the season with 210 kills, smashing her own school record by 62. She also had 125 digs and 79 aces.

Lingo had five digs and two aces. She finished with a team-high 211 digs.

Hudson had two digs and one kill. She finished the season with 120 digs and 88 kills.

Pruett had one kill.

Mia McWilliams completed an outstanding season with 12 assists, two kills and one dig.

She finished the season with a school-record 350 assists. She broke her own single-season record for aces with 146. She also had 72 kills and 75 digs.

Averi Phillips had six assists and one dig against McKinley. She finished second on the team in assists with 207.

Jaycie Keith had three kills, two blocks and one dig. She was third on the team in kills with 97.

Taralyn Sweeney had two kills and one block. She finished with 106 kills, second on the team.

Reagan Jorstad had two digs.

McKinley (21-7) visits No. 6 Lee Magnet in the second round Saturday.