High school volleyball: Jamboree is Saturday at Haughton; season starts Monday

The Bossier Parish Jamboree is Saturday at Haughton.

Haughton and Airline face off in junior varsity and varsity games starting at 9 a.m. and 9:30, respectively.

Those games will be followed by Airline vs. Parkway (JV 10, varsity 10:30) and Haughton vs. Parkway (JV 11, varsity 11:30).

The regular season gets underway Monday.

Airline hosts Evangel Christian, Benton hosts Caddo Magnet and Haughton hosts North Caddo.

Parkway begins its season Tuesday against Alexandria at home.

All four parish teams are competing in District I, Division I again this season along with Shreveport schools Byrd, Airline and Southwood.

Byrd is the defending champion. The Lady Jackets went 12-0 in district and 24-14 overall. They were the only team in the district to make the playoffs.

The Lady Jackets have had to replace four 2022 first-team All-District selections, including MVP K’laina Bieniek.

Airline was the runner-up. The Lady Vikings went 10-2 in district with both losses coming in five sets against Byrd. They finished 20-20 overall.

Sicily Fontaine, last season’s district Defensive MVP, is back for her senior season.

Also returning is sophomore Ja’Niyah Boudreaux, a first-team All-District selection,

Benton was third at 7-5. The Lady Tigers were 18-19 overall.

Benton second-year Head Coach Sondra Adams has had to replace six seniors that made first- or second-team All-District last year.

Haughton, which moved up to Division I from Division II last season, went 4-8 in district and finished 7-18 overall.

But the Lady Bucs look primed for success this season with an experienced squad.

Senior Haylee Crowder, a second-team All-District last season at libero, led the team in aces and digs last season. Senior setter Ella Vickers led the Lady Bucs in assists.

Junior outside hitter Kinsley Brotherton was second on the team in kills last season. Middle Maddie Polk, the district’s Freshman of the Year, was second in blocks. Sophomore outside Laila Clinton is also back.

Other key contributions returning are are senior middle Aniya Hill and outside Jessie Richmond and junior defensive specialists Carsyn Kizzia and Alivia Mathews.