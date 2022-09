The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers won many matches Thursday.

Parkway defeated Captain Shreve 25-21, 25-9, 23-25, 25-23 in a District 1-I match at home. Benton defeated Loyola 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-10 in a non-district match at Loyola.

Parkway also defeated Neville 25-6, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15 at home Wednesday.

The Lady Panthers improved to 7-13 overall and 2-3 in district.

Benton (10-5) is playing in the Terrebonne tournament this weekend.