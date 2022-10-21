High school volleyball: Parkway downs Haughton; Airline hosts Byrd Friday in big District 1-I match

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets Thursday night at Parkway.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-17 then pulled out a 27-25 victory in the second. The Lady Bucs took the third 26-17. Parkway closed out the match 25-20 in the fourth.

The Lady Panthers improved to 10-17 overall and 5-6 in district.

Haughton’s Sara White had eight kills, two aces and two blocks. Kinsley Brotherton had seven kills and two aces.

Haylee Crowder had seven digs and four kills. Ariana Mathews had seven assists and four aces.

Ella Vickers had seven assists and four kills. Maddie Polk had three blocks. Alivia Mathews had three aces.

Haughton closes out its first season in Division I Tuesday at home against Southwood.

Parkway visits Caddo Magnet Monday and Captain Shreve Tuesday before wrapping up its season in the Dunham tournament.

Airline (16-17, 8-1) will try to grab a share of the district lead when it hosts Byrd (19-13, 9-0) Friday.

The Lady Vikings lost a five-set heartbreaker to the Lady Jackets on Sept. 27 at Byrd. Byrd won the decisive fifth set 18-16 after saving three match points.

The Lady Jackets will clinch at least a share of the title with a victory.

Note: Game statistics provided by coaches.