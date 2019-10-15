High school volleyball: Parkway downs Haughton in four sets

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated the Haughton Lady Bucs in four sets in a non-district match Monday at Haughton.

Parkway won the first set 25-19 and Haughton rallied to take the second 25-21.

The Lady Panthers dominated the third 25-13, but the Lady Bucs almost sent the match into a fifth set before falling 26-24 in the fourth.

Parkway completed a season sweep of Haughton in what has become a very competitive rivalry in a short time. The Lady Panthers won a five-setter on Sept. 11 at Parkway.

Parkway improved to 16-8. The Lady Panthers were No. 29 in the latest Division I power rankings released by the LHSAA. The top 32 teams generally make the playoffs.

Parkway hosts Natchitoches Central in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

Haughton (8-11) was No. 25 in the Division II power rankings. The Lady Bucs return to District 1-II action Tuesday at Northwood.

Haughton, the defending champion, leads the district at 6-0 with four district games to play. District champions automatically qualify for the playoffs regardless of their final power rankings.

The Lady Bucs’ Ari Emanuel had a double-double against Parkway with 12 digs and 11 kills. She also had five aces.

Mia McWilliams had a team-high 16 assists along with five aces, two kills and five digs.

Catherine Hudson led the Lady Bucs in digs with 12. She also had three kills.

Averi Phillips had nine assists and three digs. Adrienne Vickers had five kills.

Jaycie Keith had three digs, two kills and one assist. Sierra Lingo had four aces and Reagan Jorstad three.

Airline (17-12, 5-0) hosts Byrd in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

The Lady Vikings are battling to host a first-round playoff match for the second year in a row. Airline was No. 15 in the Division I power rankings. The top 16 host first-round matches.

Benton (3-12) visits Captain Shreve in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.