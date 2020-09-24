High school volleyball: Parkway downs Loyola; Haughton falls to Natchitoches Central

The Parkway Lady Panthers picked up their second straight win Wednesday night, defeating Loyola College Prep in straight sets in a non-district match at Parkway.

Parkway, which won 25-14, 25-7, 25-11, improved to 3-5. Loyola dropped to 1-4.

Elsewhere, Haughton lost a hard-fought non-district match to District 1-I leader Natchitoches Central at Haughton.

Natchitoches Central won the first two sets 25-23 and then closed the match with a 25-18 third-set victory.

Averi Phillips had 19 digs and three kills for the Lady Bucs. Madison Trujillo had 15 assists and three aces.

Mia McWilliams had six kills, five digs and three aces.

Ariana Mathews and Adrienne Vickers had five and four kills, respectively. Anna Hensley and Sara White had two kills each.

Kaely Bettisworth had six digs and two kills.

Haughton (2-4, 1-0) returns to District 1-II play Thursday at West Ouachita (3-2, 1-0). It will be the Lady Bucs’ third match in as many days.

Natchitoches Central improved to 6-2.

Airline (3-3) visits Byrd (5-1) on Thursday in a non-district match.

Note: Individual match statistics provided by coaches.