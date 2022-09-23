High school volleyball: Parkway edges Benton in five-set thriller

The Parkway Lady Panthers edged the Benton Lady Tigers in a five-set thriller Thursday at Parkway.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-15 and the Lady Tigers took the second 25-21.

Parkway claimed the third set 25-23 before Benton won the fourth 25-17. The Lady Panthers won the decisive fifth set 15-9.

Parkway improved to 5-8 overall and 2-2 in District 1-I. Benton dropped to 8-5 and 3-1.

In another District 1-I match, Airline defeated Southwood in straight sets at Southwood.

Airline (9-5, 3-0) and Byrd (10-7, 3-0), which defeated Parkway in straight sets Tuesday, are the only teams unbeaten in the district. The Lady Vikings and Lady Jackets face off Tuesday at Byrd.

Airline, Haughton and Parkway are playing in the Ruston tournament Friday and Saturday.