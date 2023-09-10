High school volleyball: Three parish teams begin District 1-I play this week

Three of the four parish teams begin district play this week.

Parkway (1-5) hosts Airline (5-2) in a District 1-I match Tuesday.

In 1-I matches Thursday, Airline hosts Haughton (2-0) and Parkway visits Southwood (1-3).

In a non-district matche Monday, Airline hosts Northwood.

Haughton has non-district matches at Caddo Magnet Tuesday and at home against Northwood Wednesday.

Benton (8-3) has the week off. The Lady Tigers won one of three matches in their tournament Saturday, defeating Evangel Christian in two straight sets.

Benton lost to Covenant Christian in two sets and West Ouachita in three.

Last week, the Lady Tigers picked up straight-set road wins Wednesday against Ouachita Parish and Thursday against Loyola College Prep.

Also Saturday, Airline defeated West Monroe and Ouachita Parish in straight sets at West Monroe.

The Lady Vikings lost to Ruston in four sets on the road last Thursday.