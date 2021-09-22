High school volleyball: Tough night for parish teams

Tuesday was a tough night for parish teams as all four lost district matches.

In District 1-I, Benton fell to West Monroe at West Monroe, Airline lost to Natchitoches Central at Natchitoches Central and Parkway lost to Ruston at Parkway.

In District 1-II, Haughton fell to West Ouachita at West Ouachita.

At West Monroe, Benton put up a good fight, losing 25-17, 25-20, 25-16.

Kaitlyn Masters had four digs, three assists, two aces and one kill. Daly Nagot had four kills, one dig and one block.

Abby Schroeder had four assists, two digs and one kill. Allie Maranto had three kills and three digs.

Erin Martin had three kills, two digs and one block. Abby Hine had three digs and one kill.

Tatum Waites had two digs. Celeste Malmay had one kill, one assist, one dig and one block. Hannah Eason had one kill.

Benton dropped to 5-5 overall and 1-3 in district. West Monroe improved to 9-2 and 2-1.

At Natchitoches Central, Airline kept the pressure on in the first two sets before losing 25-18 and 25-17. The Lady Chiefs won the third 25-12.

Airline fell to 5-7 overall and 2-2 in district. Natchitoches Central improved to 5-6 and 3-1.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers lost the first two sets 25-16 and 25-8. Parkway hung tough in the third, falling 25-20.

Parkway dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in district. Ruston improved to 9-6 and 3-0.

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to travel to Monroe on Wednesday for a non-district match against Neville.

At West Ouachita, Haughton lost the first set 25-17 then evened the match with a 25-23 victory in the second. West Ouachita took the next two sets 25-16 and 25-17.

Haughton dropped to 3-8 overall and 3-2 in district. West Ouachita improved to 5-4 and 5-0.

The Lady Bucs are scheduled to host Caddo Magnet on Thursday in another district match.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.