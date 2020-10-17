High school volleyball: Undefeated Calvary survives major challenge from Benton in five sets

The Benton Lady Tigers came close to handing Calvary Baptist its first loss in a non-district match Friday at Benton.

Benton won a marathon first set 31-29 took the second 25-16, but Calvary came back to win the third 25-18 and the fourth 25-20.

The Lady Cavs then won the decisive fifth set 15-9.

Benton dropped to 6-6 overall. Calvary improved to 14-0. The Lady Tigers are the first team to take the Lady Cats to five sets this season. Calvary has only had three matches go four sets.

Daly Nagot led the Lady Tigers in kills with 13. She also had four digs and one ace.

Gracyn Badiali had nine kills along with four blocks, three digs and two aces.

Andie Taylor had seven kills and one block.

Erin Martin and Tatum Waites had 10 digs each. Martin added two aces and one kill. Waites had three aces.

Kaitlyn Masters had three aces, three kills and two digs. Abby Schroeder had three kills and one ace. Taylor Walker had two digs and one kill.

Macie Nance and Emma Hofmann had two kills each. Danielle Coleman had one kill.